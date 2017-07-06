Seven ambassadors appointed to bolster diplomatic efforts

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has appointed seven ambassadors-at-large from a variety of backgrounds to help promote diplomacy, the Presidential Office said on Tuesday.

They are all outstanding figures in areas such as environmental sustainability, public health, digital opportunities, the empowerment of women, sports and culture, Presidential Office spokesman Sidney Lin (林鶴明) said.

It is hoped that the ambassadors-at-large would contribute their expertise in the fields to help promote the nation’s diplomacy, Lin said.

A notice on the Web site of the Presidential Office said that the ambassadors-at-large are former Centers for Disease Control director-general Steve Kuo (郭旭崧); former minister of foreign affairs Eugene Chien (簡又新), who is chairman of the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy; former Environmental Protection Administration minister Winston Dang (陳重信); Chen Jen-ran (陳正然), an independent director on Chunghwa Telecom’s board of directors; PChome Online chairman Jan Hung-tze (詹宏志); Fan Yun (范雲), an associate professor at National Taiwan University’s Department of Sociology; and track and field Olympic medalist Chi Cheng (紀政), who also serves as a national policy adviser to the president.

The two-year term for the ambassadors-at-large is to end on June 14, 2019, the notice said.

The Organization Act of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (外交部組織法) stipulates that ambassadors can be appointed without remuneration if necessary.

They are tasked with helping the government promote relations with other countries, the act says.

Aside from planning and coordinating international events and exchanges, the ambassadors are also tasked with establishing, directing and supervising diplomatic missions abroad, it says.