Lin Te-fu to head policy committee

By Lin Liang-sheng / Staff reporter

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman-elect Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) yesterday announced that KMT caucus whip Lin Te-fu (林德福) is to head the party’s Central Policy Committee.

In addition, Wu’s campaign office staff member Lee Che-hua (李哲華) is to be appointed as the acting director of the KMT Organizational Development Committee, Wu said.

The appointments were made at a meeting of the party’s Central Standing Committee.

Lin was chosen to ensure close collaboration between party headquarters and the KMT caucus, acting KMT chairman Lin Junq-tzer (林政則) said, adding that Lin Te-fu won praise for the role he played in debating a draft act of the government’s the government’s Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program.

Lee is a veteran KMT member whose service in the party’s Nantou chapter was much appreciated, Lin Junq-tzer said.

There is speculation that former Presidential Office secretary-general Tseng Yung-chuan (曾永權) would be appointed the party’s secretary-general, KMT senior official Tu Chien-te (杜建德) would become vice secretary-general and former Government Information Office minister Philip Yang (楊永明) would be the new KMT Culture and Communications Committee director.

However, the KMT did not comment on the rumors.

Lin Junq-tzer on Tuesday visited Wu to discuss the organization of the party’s national congress to be held in Taichung on Aug. 20, with Wu asking Tseng, Tu and Yang to attend the first organizational meeting.

To promote closer intra-party cooperation, the Central Policy Committee and Organizational Development Committee are to be involved in formulating policy platforms and party election rule amendments, the KMT said.

Meanwhile, at the Central Standing Committee meeting yesterday, members criticized the new high-school history curriculum, which places less emphasis on Chinese history and more on East Asian history.

Liu Ta-pei (劉大貝) told the meeting that the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) curriculum sought to place the history of the Republic of China (ROC) in the orbit of Taiwanese history, which he said was an attempt to “destroy the ROC Constitution, annihilate the ROC and make young people support Taiwanese independence and want to sabotage cross-strait relations.”

While China promotes patriotic education in its schools, the DPP administration does not acknowledge the ROC and attempts to rename the nation, former KMT legislator Lu Hsueh-chang (呂學樟) said.

Comparing Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) to Genghis Khan for Xi’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative, Lu said that the DPP is steering the nation onto the rocks with its controversial five-day workweek policy and a multibillion dollar infrastructure program.

The KMT caucus would work on the curriculum issue to prevent the DPP’s attempt to indoctrinate students with false information designed to annihilate the ROC, Lin Junq-tzer said.