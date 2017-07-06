Labor law amendments affecting the Presidential Office Building: sources

By Chung Li-hua / Staff reporter

The repercussions of the “one fixed day off, one flexible rest day” labor policy have affected even the Presidential Office Building, which has reduced its budget to pay janitors and chauffeurs overtime.

The number of janitors, chauffeurs and maintenance workers has fallen over the past decade from 193 to 114.

Three janitors are scheduled to retire this month, including a woman nicknamed Aunt A-ching (阿卿嫂), who used to work at former president Chen Shui-bian’s (陳水扁) residence.

The workers are protected by the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), meaning that their overtime payments have increased substantially since the law came into effect in December last year.

Gardeners who used to work on weekends or holidays are now given time off, as are chauffeurs who drove officials on those days.

Due to the law change, the workload for these people has seen a marked increase, a Presidential Office Building source said.

The situation is likely to get worse as it is estimated that three workers are due to retire every year, the source said.

With the exception of bathroom cleaning and elevator maintenance, which are contracted to private firms, most workers also ensure officials’ safety on top of their regular duties.

They are often asked to run the logistics for ceremonies, banquets and meetings between President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her guests.

They also need to finish cleaning Tsai’s and Vice President Chen Chien-jen’s (陳建仁) offices before 8am.

Some workers are assigned to deliver documents and letters under the supervision of officials.

In addition, the building, a designated historical building, needs a large amount of maintenance, which is labor-intensive and time-consuming.

An official who requested anonymity said that as shifts have become more segmented after the labor act was amended, they must be more carefully allocated to ensure tasks can proceed smoothly, making it more difficult to assign workers to fill in for those who are on leave.

The office is set to further downsize, meaning that despite the strain on its staff, it cannot hire new workers, but can only request workers from other central government agencies, an official at the Executive Yuan’s Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said.

The office has made repeated requests to assign workers from other agencies to the Presidential Office Building, the official said, adding that the shortfall was not necessarily caused by the labor policy.