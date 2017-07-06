DPP eyes infrastructure budget bids

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

Following the passage of the government’s Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program yesterday, a Cabinet source said that budget proposals for the plan would be submitted for legislative approval on Monday next week at the earliest, adding that a NT$50 billion (US$1.64 billion) reduction in the funds allocated to the program would not affect its implementation.

The legislature agreed to change the budget of the program from NT$890 billion to be employed over eight years to NT$420 billion over four years, followed by a one-time budget extension of NT$420 billion to cover the following four years.

The Cabinet is reportedly to submit the first budget proposals — comprising an estimated NT$110 billion — on Monday to fund the construction of infrastructure projects from next month through the end of next year.

The budget proposals are to be finalized at an impromptu general meeting of the Cabinet on Monday and submitted by the beginning of the second extraordinary legislative session on Wednesday, when Premier Lin Chuan (林全) is to make a formal report concerning the plans to the legislature.

It is to be the first impromptu general meeting since the DPP administration assumed office.

Only a handful of such meetings have been held and they generally concern urgent issues such as a Cabinet reshuffle or post-disaster relief and reconstruction.

The budget proposals cannot be put forward until the infrastructure legislation officially takes effect three days after its promulgation by the president, so Monday would be the earliest date the budget proposals could be heard.

The budget reduction and division of funds would not affect the program’s implementation, Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said.

After the initial four years, the Cabinet can request an additional four-year budget without implementing further legislation, so it should not cause any difficulties for the construction projects, Hsu said.

The urban development infrastructure and digital construction projects planned for the program are designed to be completed in four years, while more construction time is needed for the railway projects, Hsu said.

Some of the planned infrastructure projects are still being evaluated for construction feasibility and environmental impact and the planned budget for projects that fail to receive approval would be dropped, Hsu said.

If all the planned infrastructure projects are approved, the NT$50 billion shortfall could be made up with funds from annual budgets, as the infrastructure program is to be funded with special budgets, Hsu said.