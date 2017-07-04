Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

MEDIA

CNA to take new direction

Central News Agency chairman (CNA) Liu Ka-shiang (劉克襄) yesterday outlined new directions for the national news agency, which he said would include adjusting its overseas network. Liu, a poet and conservationist, yesterday took over as chairman of the news agency from Chen Kuo-hsiang (陳國祥), who stepped down after completing his second of two three-year terms. The biggest difference between CNA and other local media outlets is its overseas network, Liu said, adding that with rapid changes in the Internet age, the agency has to adjust its overseas locations and writing style. Liu said he hoped to improve coverage of artistic and cultural groups, which would expand Taiwan’s soft power, and have CNA take full advantage of the digital age by improving its video news and photo services.

CRIMES

Ex-NFA head gets 18 years

Former National Fire Agency (NFA) director-general Huang Chi-ming (黃啟明) was yesterday sentenced to 18 years in prison for taking bribes and other offenses. The Taipei District Court found him guilty on nine counts of bribe-taking and two counts of money laundering, as well as forgery and helping others enrich themselves. The court also stripped Huang of his civil rights for eight years and seized his illegal gains of NT$20.76 million (US$682,266 at the current exchange rate). Huang’s lawyer said his client was disappointed by the outcome, calling the sentences too harsh, adding that Huang would appeal the ruling. The Taipei Prosecutors’ Office said Huang, who served as NFA director-general from 2003 to 2009, was involved in taking bribes related to the purchase of disaster relief gear and equipment between 2002 and 2006. It said Huang pocketed NT$19.24 million through nine tenders.

DIPLOMACY

Tsai meets Honduran envoy

Taiwan welcomes imports of beef and sweet melons from Honduras and progress is being made to make that happen, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday at a meeting with Honduran National Congress President Mauricio Oliva Herrera at the Presidential Office in Taipei. Tsai expressed the hope that Taiwan-Honduras exchanges can be deepened and said Taiwan has sent trade and business delegations, and coffee procurement groups to Honduras several times this year to advance economic exchanges. “Big progress will be made,” Tsai said, adding that she expects Honduran agricultural products to be introduced in Taiwan soon. The government would continue to encourage enterprises to invest in Honduras, one of 20 countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan, Tsai said.

EDUCATION

College entrance exams end

Yesterday was the last day for the subject exams for this year’s university entrance exams. The tests covered social sciences subjects with 94.78 percent of registered students attending the day’s first history exams. The Joint Board of the College Recruitment Commission said this year’s exams were written with an emphasis on reading comprehension, adding that the questions would not be easy for students who learn by rote. Taipei Municipal Jianguo High School history teacher Chuang Te-jen (莊德仁) said the exams emphasized analysis, and that students of natural sciences would have the logical approach needed to do well on the exams, while humanities students might do well because of an interest in the subject matter. The exam was divided into 20 minutes on Taiwan, 24 minutes on China and 24 minutes on world history, the committee said.