Playing mobile games top pastime among teenagers

Staff writer, with CNA

Nearly half of adolescents in a survey said playing mobile phone games is their favorite pastime, an educational foundation said, drawing attention to smartphone addiction among the age group.

The survey of elementary and junior-high school students was conducted by the Taipei-based King Car Cultural and Educational Foundation.

According to the poll, 49.9 percent of respondents said playing mobile games is their favorite pastime, while 46 percent preferred listening to music.

The survey asked respondents where they frequently spend their weekends; the top three results were home (82.7 percent), parks (37.2 percent) and department stores (31.2 percent).

The poll allowed respondents to choose multiple answers.

When asked about their preferences for summer vacation, 60.9 percent of respondents said they want to go on a family trip, 35.3 percent said they want to travel overseas for short-term study programs and 29.4 percent said they want to attend local summer camps.

The tendency of adolescents to stay home results from their high use of smartphones and the Internet, the foundation said, urging parents to go on family trips with their children during the summer break.

An elementary school principal suggested that schools give students summer assignments that encourage them to take part in community service or travel with their family.

The foundation said it has allocated a budget of NT$1.5 million (US$49,271) this year to sponsor 60 high-school and university teams to organize summer camps for children in remote areas.