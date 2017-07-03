Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Daan sand festival begins

This year’s Daan Sand Sculpture and Music Festival has begun in Daan Coastal Park in Taichung’s Cingshui District (清水) and is to run until Aug. 6. One of the five themes adopted for the sculptures is flowers, as next year’s World Flora Exposition is to be held in the city, the Taichung Tourism and Travel Bureau said. The festival features 22 sand sculptures by Japanese, South Korean and Malaysian artists, as well as Taiwanese artist Chen Kun-tien (陳坤田). Ten more works are to be included after the completion of a sand sculpture competition open to all this weekend. Activities will be organized each weekend during the festival, the bureau said, adding these include a volleyball competition, musical performances and a song contest.

CRIME

Man fined over cigarettes

A man was fined NT$26,500 after he was caught at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport trying to bring 54 cartons of cigarettes into the nation, customs officials said on Saturday. The 33-year-old man, surnamed Chen (陳), was returning from Osaka, the officials said. Each passenger is allowed to bring only one carton of cigarettes; additional cartons may be confiscated and the violator fined NT$500 for each carton, according to customs regulations. Customs officials said Chen is a tour guide and could not possibly be unaware of the regulations. Duty-free shop owners at the airport said Chen might have been motivated by money after cigarette prices spiked due to the implementation of a new tax.

GOVERNMENT

Tsai outlines GACC work

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Saturday outlined the work done by the General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC) and expressed hope for showcasing Taiwanese culture to the world. The association is organizing a presidential cultural award, making a documentary film that focuses on local artisans and building a venue for exhibitions and speeches, said Tsai, who took over as association head in March. It is planning to resume its Fountain of Youth bimonthly magazine to showcase the achievements of the nation’s film, music and theater sectors, she added. The association will also introduce the Art Truck Show Taiwan, with Malaysia being its first stop, she said.

CRIME

Money seized by customs

Customs officials at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday confiscated 45,230 yuan (US$6,672) from two men who were trying to take the undeclared cash out of the nation, the first such seizure since new rules against money laundering went into effect on Wednesday, officials said. A 47-year-old man, surnamed Wang (王), was found to be carrying 30,330 yuan before boarding a flight to China, exceeding the legal limit of 20,000 yuan. Customs officials confiscated the outstanding 10,330 yuan. The other incident involved a 44-year-old man, surnamed Lin (林), who was found to be carrying 54,900 yuan. The outstanding 34,900 yuan was also seized by customs officials. Both men said they did not know about the new rules, the officials said, urging the public to “understand the rules” before heading to the airport to avoid falling foul of the customs authorities. Under the new rules, passengers are obliged to declare any cash, securities or other items valued at more than NT$100,000, 20,000 yuan, or US$10,000, or foreign currencies of equal value. Failure to do so could result in confiscation of outstanding amounts.