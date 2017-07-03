Hundreds perform at Taipei event

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Rock’n’Universiade yesterday drew more than 1,000 amateur musicians to take part in a concert in front of Taipei City Hall.

The event was a promotion for the Taipei Summer Universiade, which is to be held from Aug. 19 to Aug. 30.

The Taipei Department of Information and Tourism said it hopes to use the passion of rock music to attract young people from around the world to attend the Universiade.

The department invited hundreds of young people to bring their instruments and “jam” yesterday, with professional musicians and music teachers helping coordinate the volunteers.

The concert was launched by 159 drummers playing the opening lines of a song composed especially for the Taipei Universiade, I Am Here, cuing the performance of 1,015 others.

The volunteers played of three songs on their own: I Am Here, pop singer Chang Yu-sheng’s (張雨生) As Tall as Sky (和天一樣高) and Oasis’ Don’t Look Back in Anger.

The highlight of the event was veteran rockers The Chairman (董事長樂團) and Quarterback (四分衛), accompanied by the Taipei Philharmonic Orchestra and the volunteers, reprising I Am Here.

The song was composed by 10-year-old Lin Yi (林易), who has cerebral palsy — with help from Chairman vocalist A-chi (阿吉) and Quarterback vocalist A-shan (阿山).

Hearing the song played by so many moved Lin to tears.

I Am Here conveys the spirit of never giving up, with its opening lines: “I am here, I can do it! I am here, I can fly higher.”

“We hope by gathering everyone to play rock, the music can inspire all the athletes of the Universiade games, especially the Taiwanese team,” Taipei Universiade Organizing Committee chief executive officer Su Li-chung (蘇麗瓊) said.

“We also hope to use rock music to invite friends from around the world to Taiwan to rock with us,” she said.