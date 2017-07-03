KMT to launch mentorship system to cultivate leaders

By Lee Jung-ping and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is to unveil a mentorship system for recruiting, training and utilizing the next generation of political leaders, KMT chairman-elect Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) said yesterday.

Wu made the remarks at a conference on KMT youth affairs held in Taipei by the Taiwan New Vision Forum Association, an organization he founded last year.

The party is to design “talent shows” and a mentorship system to rear young politicians, he said.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has shown greater initiative and achieved more success in rearing young party leaders, Wu said.

As it has less baggage, the DPP allows its rising politicians to clash for positions, and a mentor-apprentice system formed naturally from its politicians’ relationships, Wu said

The DDP’s mentorship unit is formed around a politician and three or four assistants.

Each time the politician succeeds in an election at a higher level, a promising apprentice enters an election to fill the vacated position, resulting in a system that efficiently recruits, trains and promotes new members, he said.

The KMT is to develop a similar system for recruiting, training and deploying young leaders in elections, Wu said.

The party’s Institute on Policy Research and Development should be restructured for this purpose and should focus on improving the quality and quantity of young politicians, he said.

Promising leaders should be recruited from diverse backgrounds, including religious groups, community organizations, universities and private enterprises, Wu added.