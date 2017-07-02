Ko reiterates ‘equality and dignity’ on Shanghai visit

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday repeated that he would uphold the principles of “equality and dignity” while heading a Taipei City Government delegation to the Taipei-Shanghai Forum that is scheduled to begin in Shanghai today.

The delegation includes Taipei Deputy Mayor Teng Chia-chi (鄧家基), 58 city government officials and 10 city councilors.

The delegation departed from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) yesterday afternoon.

“The goal of this year’s twin-city forum is to allow room for negotiation in communications with civic sectors, groups, companies and students on the deadlock over cross-strait relations,” Ko told reporters at the airport.

Asked whether he would meet with China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Minister Zhang Zhijun (張志軍) during the visit, Ko said “the guest should adapt to the convenience of the host,” adding that he is not certain about who he is scheduled to meet.

Asked how he would respond to questions about his stance on the “one China” principle, Ko said: “First set the goal before deciding the means and first set the strategy before deciding the tactics.”

He said he planned to discuss medicine and hygiene, social welfare and environmental protection.

“The goal is very clear, to try to avoid discussing political issues and keep in mind the principles of equality and dignity,” he said.

Ko was expected to attend a welcoming banquet after arriving in Shanghai last night.

He is scheduled to attend the twin-city forum this morning, visit the Shanghai Sixth People’s Hospital at noon, attend student street dance exchange event in Shanghai’s Xuhui District in the afternoon, and attend a banquet in the evening.

Ko is expected to visit the Shanghai Yangtze River Tunnel and Bridge control center and the city’s Chongming District, Dongtan Wetland tomorrow morning and the Chinese sturgeon Ecological Conservation Zone in the afternoon before returning to Taiwan in the evening.