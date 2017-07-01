Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRAVEL

Batteries No. 1 seized item

Portable power banks constituted about 70 percent of all banned items confiscated from checked baggage at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in the first three months of the year, the airport said yesterday. During the period, a total of 14,226 portable power banks were found and removed from checked baggage, Taoyuan International Airport Co said. The power banks were followed by lighters at 16 percent and lead-acid or lithium batteries at 12 percent, statistics provided by the firm showed. The company urged travelers not to place power banks and batteries in checked luggage, because they could cause a fire in the cargo hold. Such items must be carried or placed in carry-on luggage, it said.

CRIME

Pingtung drug lab raided

Police have detained a suspect and seized 48kg of amphetamine and 296kg of semi-finished products following a raid on an underground drug factory in Pingtung County’s Kanding Township (崁頂), law enforcement authorities said yesterday. The finished and unfinished drugs were estimated to have a market value of more than NT$100 million (US$3.29 million), Donggang Precinct police officers said. The suspect, surnamed Huang (黃), has no criminal record, police said, adding that they learned he might be producing drugs at a pig farm based on a tip received a few months ago. After tracking him and monitoring his daily activities, they decided to launch the raid on Wednesday and detained him on Thursday morning, police said. In addition to the drugs, police also seized raw materials and equipment used to produce amphetamine. Efforts are being made to track Huang’s raw material sources and downstream markets, police said.

HEALTH

Dengue fever cases up

People planning to visit Southeast Asia should take precautions against dengue fever, the Kaohsiung City Department of Health said on Thursday, as the city has seen an increasing number of imported dengue fever infections. As of Wednesday, 16 cases had been reported, with most of the infected people returning from Southeast Asia. In the latest case, a traveler on Tuesday reported suspected dengue fever symptoms of high body temperature and diarrhea after a trip to Sri Lanka. On Wednesday, the 31-year-old was confirmed to have contracted the mosquito-borne disease, and two of his five travel companions are in quarantine, the department said. Six of the other travelers came from Vietnam and four from Malaysia, with one traveler each from Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Bangladesh and the Marshall Islands.

SOCIETY

Rescue crew fall into sea

Two members of the Ministry of the Interior’s National Airborne Service Corps yesterday fell into the sea from a UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter during a search-and-rescue exercise off the coast of Taichung. They were rushed to a hospital after being rescued by the coast guard and are in stable condition, the ministry’s National Fire Agency said, adding that the cause of the incident is being investigated. The helicopter left its base at Ching Chuan Kang Airport earlier yesterday to conduct training off Taichung Harbor. The two crew members fell from a height of about 15m when a hook holding them decoupled from their harness assembly, a spokesman for the corps told reporters. One of them sustained a neck fracture while the other sustained head injuries, Taichung Metroharbor Hospital said.