More than 80% of stores near schools do not follow labor rules: student poll

By Wu Po-wei and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

More than 80 percent of stores around universities across the nation have violated the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), including paying female student workers lower wages than their male counterparts, a survey by a student organization showed.

The poll, conducted by the student bodies of 10 universities, surveyed 561 stores on or near school campuses and found that 449 had broken the law.

More than 60 percent of the stores did not set aside 6 percent of students’ salaries for Labor Pension Fund or Labor Insurance Fund payments.

A number of stores did not enroll their student employees in the Labor Insurance Program or give them double pay when they worked on national holidays, the survey showed.

National Chung Cheng University Student Welfare Club vice president Chen Kuan-lin (陳冠霖) said that one store near the campus is known to offer students below the minimum wage of NT$133 per hour.

The store also discriminated against women by paying them lower hourly rates than their male counterparts, Chen said.

The store has adopted an equal pay policy after the survey was made public, but some female employees have quit because of “nasty comments” made by the proprietor.

National Chung Cheng University fared the worst in the survey, with all 39 stores surveyed near its campus failing to meet labor standards.

Many students do not ask for written work contracts, placing them at a disadvantage when conflict arises with management, National Chengchi University Student Labor Rights Promotion Society member Wu Chao-ju (吳昭儒) said.

Wu called on the government to carry out more labor inspections, adding that student groups that participated in the survey have agreed to provide the findings to local governments’ labor affairs departments.

Taiwan Alliance for Advancement of Youth Rights and Welfare member Wu Cheng-che (吳政哲) said the central government should promote vocational training for high-school students and educate young people about workers’ rights.

The Ministry of Labor said that part-time workers can appeal to local authorities if they feel their employers have committed labor violations.

Employers found breaking the law will be fined accordingly, the ministry said.

Workers may also seek government mediation if their employers withhold their wages, it added.