Nearly a thousand seniors committed suicide last year

Staff Writer, with CNA

There were 976 reported suicides among senior citizens last year, accounting more than 25 percent of total suicides, according to statistics released last week by the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center (TSPC).

Suicides among people aged 65 and over accounted for 25.9 percent of total suicides last year, representing an increase of 8.8 percent from 2015, TSPC chief executive officer Liao Shih-cheng (廖士程) said.

The suicide rate among senior citizens is predicted to reach 32.3 per 100,000 people this year, compared with an average rate of 16 per 100,000 among people in all age groups, the statistics show.

Liao attributed the high suicide mortality rate among seniors to factors such as having a strong desire to die, living alone and having an illness that makes it harder to survive a suicide attempt.

Senior citizens are more likely to attempt suicide when they face poor health, loneliness, poverty or lack of a social life, the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Department of Mental and Oral Health Director-General Chen Li-chung (諶立中), said.

Chen also noted the high risk of depression among seniors, which could lead to suicidal feelings.

He expressed hope that the government’s long-term care program for seniors will help reduce the suicide rate among the age group.

Social workers and caregivers who care for senior citizens living alone should also pay attention to the seniors’ mental health, he added.

Although suicide has not been among the top 10 causes of death in Taiwan for seven consecutive years, this year’s estimated suicide rate of 16 per 100,000 people is still higher than 15.7 suicides per 100,000 people in 2015, the center said.