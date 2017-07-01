Host of different policies to take effect this week

Staff writer, with CNA

This month is to see a total of 40 new government policy measures take effect, according to a list of measures released by the Executive Yuan on Thursday.

Beginning today, drivers who fail to turn on the correct indicators before changing lanes or turning may be fined NT$600 to NT$1,800, while those who fail to open their car doors properly when entering or leaving their vehicles can be fined NT$1,200 to NT$3,600. Drivers aged 75 and older are from today required to renew their driver’s license every three years.

Foreign visitors will soon be able to get a tax refund in downtown Taipei using UnionPay credit cards. The measure, which aims to make it easier to apply for refunds, is to take effect on July 11.

In the food sector, beginning today, products labeled as butter must contain at least 80 percent of milk fat, while products with at least 10 percent but less than 80 percent of milk fat should be labeled “fresh cream,” “edible cream” or “butter fat.”

Measures that make it easier for people to declare estate and gift taxes are to come into force today, while rules simplifying birth registration and national ID card applications are to take effect on Monday.

Also on Monday, cities and counties that currently offer same-sex partnership registration are to start accepting applications from other areas. Partnership registration allows same-sex couples to apply for family care leave and sign surgical or medical treatment consent forms for each other.

Looking ahead, Chunghwa Post Co is to raise postage fees for domestic mail from Aug. 1. Minimum fees are to be raised from NT$5 to NT$8 for ordinary, and from NT$25 to NT$30 for registered mail.

One month later, from Sept. 1, all tour buses are to be equipped with GPS devices for security purposes.