Hung planning tour to share her political beliefs

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter, with CNA

Former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) yesterday bid her colleagues at KMT headquarters farewell, while vowing to pass on her political beliefs to young people.

Hung, whose resignation takes effect today, faced reporters yesterday before leaving the party’s headquarters in Taipei.

Thanking her colleagues who fought by her side over the past year, Hung said it was a tough but memorable year that made her life fulfilling.

Asked by reporters what her plans were after leaving office, Hung said she intended to take a rest before embarking on a nationwide tour in search of “diamonds and pearls.”

“Talented young people need opportunities to contribute what they have to offer,” she said.

Hung vowed to pass on her beliefs during the journey, saying that the ideologies held by society have been twisted to a “dangerous” and “unfathomable” extent.

Hung has been an outspoken advocate of unification between Taiwan and China.

In response to media queries about the possibility of her running in next year’s local elections or the presidential election in 2020, Hung asked in return: “Do you want me to run?”

The decisions are not to be made by her alone, she added.

Asked how the party’s leadership transition was progressing, Hung said that KMT chairman-elect Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), who is to take office on Aug. 20, has kept the handover on schedule, and expressed confidence that the transition would be “seamless” and have minimal effect on party operations.

Separately yesterday, Wu said Hung’s leadership should be repaid with high acclaim and gratitude.

He made the remarks during a luncheon with KMT representatives in Taoyuan, where he also praised Hung for holding a “moderately” fair party chairperson election.

“It is praiseworthy that chairwoman Hung managed to keep the KMT on the subsistence level in its most desperate times amid the Democratic Progressive Party’s persecutions and trials over its assets,” he said.