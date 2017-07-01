Chinese visitors welcome: MAC

Staff writer, with CNA

A statement by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office that says the Taiwanese government plans to restrict Chinese from traveling to the nation is a distortion of the truth, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said on Thursday.

Some groups and individuals in China had been prevented from going to Taiwan, office spokesperson Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) said on Wednesday in response to a question about whether the Taiwanese government planned to take measures to restrict Chinese travel.

Dismissing Ma’s remarks as false, MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said that Chinese are welcome to carry out exchanges in Taiwan, but added that there are certain levels of inequality and imbalances in cross-strait exchanges that need adjustment.

The government has taken measures to strengthen the monitoring of cross-strait exchanges, Chiu said, adding that they target Chinese officials who deliberately forge false or conceal their identities, act irregularly or abnormally, are connected to human rights infringements, visit Taiwan to participate in political activities, or have been invited by organizations that have been involved in irregularities.

The measures are aimed at promoting sustainable and healthy development of cross-strait relations, and protecting the interests of people on both sides, Chiu added.

Media reports that the government had asked Chinese scholars to sign affidavits or other documents before coming to Taiwan and prohibited them from making statements unfriendly to Taiwan were untrue, Chiu said.

Only five deputy ministers and two provincial officials from China have visited Taiwan over the past year, while Chinese tourist arrivals have dropped by 41 percent over the first five months of this year, Chiu said, adding that the government’s stance on welcoming Chinese tourists remains unchanged.

In other news, Chiu said Beijing should face up and respond to Hong Kongers’ cries for democratic institutions and values, and commit to its promises to Hong Kongers so it could develop and prosper.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the transfer of sovereignty over Hong Kong from the UK to China.

In the past 20 years, the political and social institutions in Hong Kong have continued to run normally, Chiu said, but five challenges and concerns had emerged: Universal suffrage in the election of Hong Kong’s chief executive has stalled, press freedom is deteriorating, judicial independence is being challenged, the personal safety of Hong Kongers in China is threatened and the economic convergence of Hong Kong and China has raised economics risks.

The international community is paying close attention to Hong Kong and showing concern for its future as a result of these challenges, Chiu said.

Democracy, freedom, human rights and rule of law are universal values cherished by people in Taiwan and Hong Kong, and how people see those values sets Taiwan and Hong Kong apart from Beijing, Chiu said.

Regarding Hong Kongers’ pursuit of democracy, the MAC has expressed hope that everyone in Hong Kong, its government and Beijing could seek a consensus in a rational and peaceful way, he said.