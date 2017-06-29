TRA to upgrade stations

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) yesterday announced that it would spend about NT$500 million (US$16.48 million) revamping infrastructure to provide commercial services in or around several railway stations in central, southern and eastern Taiwan, adding that it hoped that stations would also become drivers of local economies.

The project is part of the agency’s plan to upgrade stations in a bid to increase revenue generated by non-railway businesses.

TRA Freight Service Department general manager Chen Shu-huei (陳淑慧) said upgrades to Shinwuri (新烏日), Pingtung (屏東) and Chaozhou (潮州) stations are planned, as well as cyclist rest areas inside or close to 13 railway stations in Yilan, Hualien and Taitung counties.

Shinwuri Railway Station is in Taichung City, which also has a high-speed railway terminal, the agency said, adding that an average of 11,054 people per day used the station last year.

Pingtung and Chaozhou stations in Pingtung County were used by 26,248 people per day last year.

Cyclist rest areas are inside or close to Toucheng (頭城), Dongshan (冬山), Shincheng (新城), Hualien (花蓮), Shoufong (壽豐), Fonglin (鳳林), Guangfu (光復), Ruisui (瑞穗), Yuli (玉里), Chihshan (池上), Guanshan (關山), Luyeh (鹿野) and Taitung (台東). They attract many tourists during holidays as cycling has grown in popularity, the agency said.

The agency has signed a contract with the Taiwan Family Mart Co to develop Shinwuri Station, Chen said.

Apart from restaurants and shopping areas, the station is to have an exhibition hall, offices and conference rooms for business travelers, she said, adding that passengers could also visit a railway-themed hall in the station.

Meanwhile, Dadi Enterprise (大帝興業), an experienced business developer in Pingtung City, won the bid to develop Pingtung and Chaozhou stations, Chen said.

Pingtung is famous for its black tuna fish, bell fruit, pigs knuckle and red beans, the contractor said, so the plan is to sell these products on the ground floor of Pingtung Station.

The second floor would have a gym and a capsule hotel, it added.

Dadi is planning to build a banquet hall inside Chaozhou Station because of a lack of function venues in the township.

The developer also plans to develop a market using recycled containers to build ‘trendy’ shops.

Operation of the cyclist rest areas is to be outsourced to Taitung-based Guanshan Auto Co

It plans to rent bicycles and motorcycles from its outlets, with 10 large-size motorcycles available for rent in Hualien and Taitung, from August next year.

The cyclist rest areas in Toucheng, Ruisui and Guangshan are expected to be launched in September, and the remaining ares are to be launched by the end of the year.