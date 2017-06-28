Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORT

THSRC to cut discount

Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) is to cut the discount for business-class seats by half to 10 percent starting on Aug. 1, the company said yesterday. The one-way business-class fare between Taipei and Kaohsiung is to rise to NT$2,195, an increase of NT$245, the company said. Each high-speed train has one business-class carriage with 66 seats and 11 standard-class carriages. The original price of the business-class fare between Taipei and Kaohsiung was NT$2,440, but it has been discounted to NT$1,950 since March 1, 2008. Passenger loads in business class have risen to an average of 60 percent and nearly 80 percent during peak hours, leading to the decision to reduce the long-standing discount, the company said. The company on Wednesday next week is to start accepting orders for business-class tickets for travel after Aug. 1.

CRIME

Drugs seized, two arrested

Yunlin County police arrested two suspected drug dealers, and seized heroin and amphetamines worth up to NT$10 million (US$329,587), police announced on Monday. Douliou City (斗六) police said two men were arrested early on Monday on suspicion of drug dealing and 49.6g of heroin and 6.55kg of amphetamines were seized, as well as a number of inhalers. Police said they were acting on a tip-off that Taoyuan-based drug dealers were carrying a large quantity of drugs to Yunlin County. After investigating the tip-off for several days before obtaining a search warrant, a special team raided the residence of the two suspects in the early hours of Monday, arrested them and seized the drugs found at the site. The two suspects said they intended to sell the drugs over the summer break, police said. The case has been referred to the Yunlin District Prosecutors’ Office.