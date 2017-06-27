Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRAVEL

New cash rules to take effect

The Taipei Customs Office urged travelers carrying local or foreign currency or valuables exceeding a certain amount to declare them or risk being fined, ahead of amendments to the Money Laundering Control Act (洗錢防制法) that is to take effect tomorrow. Travelers must declare cash brought into or taken out of the nation if it exceeds NT$100,000, US$10,000, or 20,000 yuan (US$2,925), as well as negotiable securities exceeding US$10,000, customs officials said. Travelers carrying gold in excess of US$20,000 in value, or diamonds, jewelry or platinum worth more than NT$500,000 must declare them, the officials added. The amendments also expand the scope of cash flow inspections by making about 700 high-ranking officials, including the president and vice president of the five government branches, subject to financial scrutiny.

CRIMES

Officer jailed for rape

The Supreme Court yesterday upheld the conviction of a military officer for sexually assaulting his wife’s Indonesian caregiver, sentencing the Taoyuan resident, surnamed Tang (唐), to three years and 10 months in prison. Tang hired the woman in October 2012 to take care of his wife, who had kidney disease and was hospitalized at the time, the court said in its ruling. One month later, Tang took the caregiver out of the hospital, drove her to a parking lot and raped her in his car, the court found. In January 2013, after his wife had been discharged from hospital, Tang raped the victim again, this time in his wife’s room as his wife slept, it said. The victim became pregnant with Tang’s baby and went back to Indonesia in October that year. The case came to light when the victim filed a complaint via a migrant worker protection hotline set up by the Ministry of Labor.