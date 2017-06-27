Police pursuing suspects in New Taipei shooting

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

New Taipei City police have arrested one man and are pursuing other suspects after a man was shot dead and another seriously injured, reportedly over a loan dispute.

The two victims were rushed to a local hospital on Sunday after being shot and stabbed. A 24-year-old man, surnamed Lee (李), later died of his injuries, and a 35-year-old man, surnamed Lo (羅), was in stable condition.

According to police, Lee and Lo work as “debt collectors” for an illegal loans business.

The two and another man, surnamed Liao (廖), had tried to collect an unpaid debt of NT$300,000, Sanchong District (三重) police said.

A 27-year-old man, surnamed Huang (黃), allegedly borrowed the money from a woman, surnamed Yu (俞), who owns the loan business, investigators said.

The two parties arranged to meet in Sanchong, they said.

However, Huang and three friends were allegedly armed with firearms and knives, police said.

Huang’s group drew their firearms as soon as Lee and Lo got out of their car, said Liao,who was allegedly waiting in the driver’s seat, adding that Huang’s group threw a flare and charged at the two with knives.

Lee, who sustained gunshot wounds, fell to the ground bleeding; Lo was also injured, but managed to get back into the car and Liao drove him to a hospital, police said.

Huang’s group fled before ambulances arrived to treat Lee.

Lee died in hospital at about 5am yesterday.

Authorities have apprehended a man, surnamed Wu (吳), and recovered a handgun suspected to have been used by Huang’s party, they said.

Police said they are investigating people connected to the incident, including Yu.

In other news, authorities are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two bodies were found in separate locations in Taipei.

A 21-year-old woman, surnamed Chang (張), was found dead in her Taipei apartment on Saturday after she failed to show up for work. A preliminary examination indicated that she was strangled, based on contusions and internal bleeding in her neck region.

Later in the day, the body of a 35-year-old man, surnamed Yang (楊), was found in a hotel room. It is suspected he committed suicide by drinking a bottle of cleaning fluid.

Yang was allegedly Chang’s former boyfriend.

Investigators said it could have been a murder-suicide, with video surveillance showing that Yang visited Chang’s apartment and later left by himself.

Chang reportedly had a new boyfriend.