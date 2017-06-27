Minister hands out research awards for academics

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee (陳良基) yesterday presented research awards to 214 academics, while reminding them of their social responsibilities.

“All social problems can be solved through education, but all educational problems end up as social problems,” Chen said at the Academic Research Award ceremony in Taipei.

This year’s Merit MOST Research Fellow Award went to National Taiwan University’s Department of Geosciences professor Lo Ching-hua (羅清華), who specializes in geochronology, mineralogy and petrology.

The public’s view of researchers has been marred by a slew of scandals in academic circles, Lo said.

Despite a challenging environment, he encouraged academics to be bolder and seek opportunities in the international arena and by working with experts from different disciplines.

The Outstanding Research Award was given to 73 researchers, who averaged 55 years old.

One of the recipients was Sherry Chen (陳攸華), a professor at National Central University’s Graduate Institute of Network Learning Technology.

Sherry Chen is a “120cm giant” who has overcome her physical challenges to realize her ideals, the minister said.

The professor was born with achondroplasia, a common cause of dwarfism.

She thanked her parents for their support, saying that without their support, she would not have gone to the University of Sheffield in England to pursue her doctoral degree at 36 years old.

In 2009, she founded the Advanced Integrative Individualization Laboratory in the UK, conducting studies about artificial intelligence and educational technologies.

Upon returning to Taiwan later the same year, she moved the lab to National Central University.

Forty researchers were granted the Ta-You Wu Memorial Award, which was founded by the ministry in 2002 to inspire academics aged 42 and younger.

Wu Ta-you (吳大猷), who died in 2000, was the first director of Academia Sinica’s Institute of Physics.