Interior ministry proposes e-Gate fee for foreigners

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of the Interior is drafting regulations that would impose a fee on foreigners who register for the automated immigration e-Gate service.

The application fee for foreign passport holders would be NT$3,000 for five years, the ministry said.

The e-Gate system, which was implemented at airports and harbors in January 2012, uses facial and fingerprint verification technology to identify travelers entering and leaving the country.

Since then, more than 20,000 foreigners have registered for free e-Gate access, the ministry said.

However, the ministry is planning to introduce a fee to help maintain and expand the service and to put Taiwan in line with other nations, it said.

Eligible foreigners from nations that do not charge Taiwanese for its equivalent service would be exempt from the charge under the principle of reciprocity, according to the draft regulations.

Taiwanese over the age of 14 and foreigners who hold an Alien Resident Certificate or a Diplomatic Identification Card are eligible to use the system, as well as citizens of China and residents of Hong Kong and Macau who hold exit and entry residency permits.

In July last year, two e-Gates were installed at Kaohsiung International Airport — the nation’s second-largest airport — for exclusive use by short-term visitors over the age of 14.

Such visitors do not have to apply for the service, but are fingerprinted upon arrival for use when departing.