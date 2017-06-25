New ID cards to be suitable for digital verification: MOI

Staff writer, with CNA

The government is mulling issuing new ID cards that would contain a chip and is to solicit public views in seminars, workshops and via polls, the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) said on Friday.

The ministry has worked out a draft proposal on the new card and will communicate fully with the public on the issue, Department of Household Registration Affairs Director Wanda Chang (張琬宜) said.

The current ID cards have been in use for many years and many people no longer resemble the photo’s on their cards, Chang said.

This, coupled with mounting discoveries of forged or counterfeit ID cards, has made it necessary and urgent to replace the current type of card, she said.

A seminar is to be held on July 14 at National Taiwan University Hospital’s international convention center, inviting government officials, civic groups, local and foreign experts and academics, as well as members of the public to participate, the ministry said.

Experts and academics from Germany and Estonia are also to take part, the ministry said, adding that Estonia has long used chip ID cards, while Germany issued chip ID cards a decade ago.

Chang said the new ID card being studied would combine the function of the current ID card with that of a “digital citizen certificate” — an Internet ID for bilateral identification while exchanging information on the Internet.

Amid reports that NT$3 billion (US$98.7 million) is budgeted for the new ID cards, Chang said the expenditure would have to cover counterfeit prevention technology and the quality of the cards, as well as future developments.

The ministry plans to work out a final proposal and submit it to the Executive Yuan by the end of this year or early next year, Chang said.

Everyone is to be issued with new cards within four years of approval by the executive branch, she said.

The ministry late last year said that the use of chip ID cards was a global trend and that its plan was to introduce a chip ID card that would combine a “digital citizen certificate” and the National Health Insurance card, but would not contain any medical records.