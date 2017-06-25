INTERVIEW: The tortuous journey toward national energy reform

Liberty Times (LT): The government has decided to restart reactors at the Guosheng Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Wanli District (萬里) and the Ma-anshan (馬鞍山) Nuclear Power Plant in Pingtung County to compensate for increased electricity usage during the summer. How do you view this U-turn in policy?

Chou Kuei-tien (周桂田): Since the Chernobyl disaster in the former Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic and the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant accident in Japan, many nations have made efforts to cut down their reliance on nuclear power, or are seeking to abolish nuclear power.

Aging nuclear power plants are not the only issue that worries Taiwanese, the government’s lack of ability to process the spent fuel rods that are rapidly filling spent fuel pools is also a factor.

Both the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) must realize that phasing out nuclear power is inevitable.

Every nation has faced opposition and protest when announcing transitions to “cleaner” energy sources. Regardless of which party governs the nation, the public should not have to worry about insufficient electricity.

Germany has made the phasing out of nuclear power a clear goal of its energy policy. In comparison with Germany, South Korea and Japan, Taiwan generates about 10 percent of it electricity from nuclear sources, while in Germany it is 25 percent and in South Korea and Japan more than 30 percent.

It is not impossible to replace nuclear power production in Taiwan.

The nation is still in the process of resolving the “dead weight” of erroneous energy policies of past administrations.

Primarily a nation of original equipment manufacturing industries, Taiwan is faced with a sluggish transition between technology and economic models.

This is a plight mirrored by the government’s lack of innovative management, causing it to rely on nuclear power and fossil fuels as primary energy-production sources.

Taiwan has severely lagged behind on the global trend to transition to cleaner energy sources, as the total amount of renewable energy resources in the nation comprises less than 5 percent.

Certainly, ending nuclear power production cannot be accomplished quickly; problems of electricity usage are immediate concerns. It is the basis which the “old guards,” who are supportive of nuclear energy, keep bringing up to defend its continued use, leading to consistent set-backs in transitioning to alternative energy sources.

Therefore, a clear strategy must be given for the public to understand what issues might stand in the way and what the end-goal is, to prevent people from having unrealistic expectations. The government must also change its form of governance to decrease conflict.

The government in April published the Energy Development Policy Guidelines and is working on an energy transition report. The Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program also includes projects for “green” energy.

The government is already making plans to phase out nuclear power by 2025, and switch to 50 percent natural gas, 30 percent coal and 20 percent renewable energy resources.

During the transition phase, nuclear power plants would still operate, and while the amount of power generated by coal power plants might not decrease, the overall ratio of coal power generation would drop.