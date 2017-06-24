Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

HEALTH

Pingtung farm culls ducks

A duck farm in Pingtung County has been confirmed to be infected with the highly pathogenic H5N2 avian influenza virus, leading to the culling of 2,406 birds, the Pingtung Couty Animal Disease Control Center said yesterday. The center said it was conducting its regular avian flu checks of poultry farms when it found suspicious ducks at the farm in Fangliao Township (枋寮). After checking tissue samples, it confirmed that the farm had been hit by the virus and a cull was performed yesterday, the center said. As of Thursday, 145 poultry farms have been hit by highly pathogenic strains of the virus this year, resulting in more than 1.4 million birds being culled, Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine data showed.

CRIME

Police seize fake goods

More than 6,000 pieces of counterfeit brand-name clothing and footwear have been seized at markets in Tainan and Kaohsiung, police said yesterday. The brands include Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and New Balance. Some of the seized counterfeit goods, including sneakers and T-shirts, were put on display at an office of the Second Special Police Corps in Kaohsiung. They would have a total value of NT$5 million (US$164,474) at retail stores if they were genuine, an officer told reporters. The counterfeit goods were seized from six vendors in Tainan and Kaohsiung who had been selling them at traditional markets and night markets, which often attract large numbers of tourists, Criminal Investigation Brigade Captain Tai Chao-tung said. The task force that conducted the raids was formed following a tip-off, police said.

ENTERTAINMENT

Kinmen to host festival

Kinmen County is expected be inundated with visitors attending an international musical festival that is to last two months, beginning on Saturday next week. The Quemoy International Music Festival is to be held at Houhu Seashore Park until Aug. 30, with musical performances every Wednesday and Saturday, its organizers said. Popular singers and bands, including Wu Bai (伍佰) and China Blue, have been invited to perform at the festival, the organizers said. In addition, 44 groups of musicians and singers from other Asian nations, including Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand and China, have been invited to perform, the organizers said.

EMPLOYMENT

Loans are a problem: poll

Many young Taiwanese not only face low salaries, but also shoulder the heavy financial burden of student loans, a survey released by an online job broker showed yesterday. The poll conducted by 1111 Job Bank revealed that 41 percent of new graduates had outstanding student loans or other debt obligations. The average student loan owed by graduates was NT$205,911, with 17 percent owing NT$310,000 or more, the survey showed. This year, the average starting salary for new graduates is NT$28,004, which means that indebted graduates would have to save all their salary for 7.35 months to pay off the average loan. The survey also showed that 63 percent of new graduates are interested in working overseas. The top three reasons listed by respondents interested in working abroad were that they wanted to broaden their horizons, salary levels in Taiwan are too low and overseas work experience would be beneficial to their career. The survey was conducted from June 7 to Wednesday and involved 562 job bank members who graduated from university this summer.