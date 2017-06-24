Tainan creating paths to honor writer Yeh Shih-tao

By Liu Wan-chun and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

“Tainan is a place suited for work, for dreaming, for falling in love, for marrying and for enjoying life,” writer and historian Yeh Shih-tao (葉石濤) once said.

To commemorate the Tainan-born writer, the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs has been developing parts of Jianguo Borough (建國里) in Jhongsi District (中西區), modeling them after locations mentioned in Yeh’s literary works.

The department said it was following in the footsteps of the Yeh Shih-tao Literary Museum, which three or four years ago created four “literary walks” — two in Jhongsi District, one along Simen Road and one in Wutiao Alley — based on Yeh’s writings.

The museum hosts a monthly literary walking tour, which is open to 20 participants, the department said.

Participants are expected to identify landmarks and the book they are based on, it said.

While some have found it hard, the difficulty has worked in the tours’ favor, with more participants signing up to take up the monthly challenge, it added.

Yeh resided in what is popularly known as “Snail Alley,” presumably for its slow pace of life, the department said.

The Yeh Shih-tao project in Jianguo Borough is part of a wider “historical streets” restoration program.

The department said it would be selecting passages from Yeh’s writings about Snail Alley and Tainan for carving on stone plaques, which are to be placed in locations mentioned in Yeh’s books.

The plaques, along with decorative art and illustrations architect Liu Kuo-tsang (劉國滄) made a year ago, would serve as guides for visitors to Yeh’s literary works, the department said.

The department added that it expects to work with schools this year for students to join the literary walking tours to expose them to Yeh’s writings.

Yeh was born in 1925 during the Japanese colonial era and died in 2008.

Well known for his novels, Yeh is also famous for his Guide to the History of Taiwanese Literature (台灣文學史綱), which is believed to be the first such work compiled by an ethnic Taiwanese.