Official urges Taiwanese fans to get flags approved

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taiwanese sports officials should do their homework by talking to the Universiade’s coordinating committee about the use of the national flag and verify what the regulations are regarding spectators waving banners and slogans at Universiade venues, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Competitions Committee deputy director Brian See said.

With preparations for the games in August almost finished, this is the time make sure about regulations and remove any uncertainties about the use of the Republic of China flags, other Taiwanese flags and messages on banners, as issues are bound to arise during the event, See said.

At a seminar in Taipei yesterday organized by the Sports Administration and the Chinese Taipei Football Association, See discussed how the AFC handles large crowds at international matches and provided information on the organization’s safety regulations.

It would be best for local officials to meet with the International University Sports Federation (FISU), See said, adding: “Each governing body has different sets of rules and regulations… We follow IOC [International Olympic Committee] rules.”

However, “FISU may have their own rules, and maybe they do not follow IOC rules,” he said.

When asked about Taiwanese fans who had unfurled banners that read “All Hail Formosa” and “Go Taiwan Go” at soccer matches and received warnings and threats of punishment from AFC officials, See gave examples from major contests in Asia where fans had rolled out huge banners.

Such banners had been approved ahead of the games, See said, adding that representatives of the AFC, competing teams and fans had met beforehand to review the contents.

AFC officials would check for political messages — which are not allowed under the rules — as well as other messages that might incite violence, insult people’s religion, or be considered anti-gay, as such messages are banned from the stadium, See said.

Fan groups wishing to display flags and banners when cheering for the Taiwanese team and local athletes at the Universiade should tell Taipei city officials now that they wish to meet with FISU officials to discuss approval, See said, adding that perhaps they could get their materials approved for display during competition.