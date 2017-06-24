Technologies showcased at the Paris Air Show

Staff writer, with CNA, PARIS

Taiwan is showcasing its domestically developed defense, aerospace and smart machinery technologies and products, and exploring opportunities for cooperation at the Paris Air Show at the Paris-Le Bourget Airport this week.

A number of Taiwanese organizations and companies are showcasing their technologies and products at the show, including the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology (CIST), Aerospace Industrial Development Corp and the Industrial Technology Research Institute, while several machine-tool companies are displaying their products in a Taiwanese pavilion.

Taiwan External Trade Development Council vice chairman Kuo Lin-wu (郭臨伍) told a news conference on Tuesday in Paris that this is the first time Taiwan has set up such a pavilion at the fair, with the aim of promoting Taiwanese precision machine tools and spare parts for aerospace applications.

Taiwanese machine tool products are popular worldwide because of their quality, particularly smart aerospace machinery.

Through the pavilion, Taiwan hopes to show the world its competitiveness in developing smart machinery and to promote its contributions to the aerospace industry, Kuo said.

In view of the increasing demand for defense systems against potential terrorist attacks, CIST is showcasing an unmanned aerial vehicle defense and deterrent system that can be used for airport and border security.

Also on display are a counterimprovised explosive device system and the Tuo Jiang — Taiwan’s first locally built stealth missile corvette — as well as the Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missile and the Hsiung Feng III supersonic anti-ship missileThe air show, which is believed to be the largest and most influential of its kind in the world, ends tomorrow.