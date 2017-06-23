Doctor warns against ignoring sudden skin growths

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The sudden growth of plaque or lumps under the skin, even if they are not itchy, should not be neglected and require medical attention, Taipei-based Shu-Tien Clinic Cosmetic Surgery Department director Huang Chi-yi (黃季怡) said.

Huang cited the case of a 53-year-old man who found a small round lump growing under his right cheekbone about two years ago.

The man did not pay the lump much attention because it did not hurt or itch, until it grew to about 1.2cm and a lesion appeared below it, the doctor said.

The man decided to seek medical attention and was diagnosed with skin lymphoma, and the lump was surgically removed, she added.

Skin lymphoma is a cancer that starts in immune system and skin cells, Huang said, adding that common symptoms include papules, patches, plaque, nodules or tumors, but early symptoms are not always painful.

Skin lymphoma often develops in people older than 50, with a slight bias toward men than women, and is usually not genetically inherited, she said, adding that it most often occurs in people who have immune system disorders, infections or are overly fatigued.

She urged people to examine any abnormal skin conditions and look for skin cancer’s ABCDE signs: asymmetrical lumps or moles; uneven borders; uneven or varied color; the diameter of a mole or lump growing larger than 0.6cm; and elevation as the lump or mole evolves.

People who notice such symptoms should see a doctor for a thorough medical examination, Huang said.

Skin lymphoma, when found early, can be surgically removed, or treated with chemotherapy and medication, she said.