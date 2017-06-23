George Tsai to lead Olympic surf team

By Chien Huei-ju, Liu Hsiao-hsin and William Hetherington / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Chinese Taipei Surfing Association secretary-general George Tsai (蔡濯羽) is to lead Taiwan’s first national surfing team to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the association said.

Tsai, who has been actively promoting surfing in Taiwan, took fourth place in the open category of the longboard surfing championships held in the nation in March.

He also led the Taiwanese team in an international surfing competition held last month in France.

Tsai, 41, said he visited Yilan County’s Wushi Harbor (烏石港) more than 10 years ago after the Hsuehshan Tunnel opened. He decided to move to the county’s Waiao Beach (外澳) and take up surfing.

He was completely new to surfing when he moved to Waiao, having studied fashion design at school.

While he found the sport incredibly difficult when he started at the age of 29, it was fun, he said.

“My god, I finally did something I never imagined I could do,” Tsai said, recalling the first time he successfully stood up on the surfboard.

“The waves at Wushi Harbor were the biggest factor in my decision to move to Yilan,” he added.

Tsai said that his first impressions of Waiao were the waves were better than those in San Francisco, the surroundings were comfortable and that the water was exceptionally clean.

With the opening of the Hsuehshan Tunnel, an increasing number of people have moved to Yilan to surf, he said, adding that a majority of the surf shops in town were opened by non-locals.

Tsai has been teaching surfing in Toucheng Township (頭城) for eight years now, but feels the sport is still looked upon as “foreign culture” in the township, he said.

Despite this growing industry, locals still consider surfing to be nothing more than a recreational activity, seeing fisheries as more important to the township, Tsai said.

He is hoping to change that this year. He is to promote surfing at the annual art festivals that take place in the town’s old streets next month.

Another surfer, Eileen Yang (楊艾玲), has announced that she is developing her own line of bikinis for surfers.

Yang, 24, first came to Taiwan at the age of 17 to learn Chinese, the language of her mother who had emigrated to Switzerland after she married a Swiss national.

Moving to Taiwan changed her life after she began surfing and fell in love with the ocean., she said.

The women’s swimwear sold in Taiwan is not designed to withstand the force of strong waves that surfers come in contact with, she said.

The best option was to order swimwear from overseas, but the cost was often prohibitive, she said.

Yang began accepting pre-orders for a bikini she designed while studying entrepreneurship management at National Sun Yat-sen University, saying she received 150 orders for the product within a short time.

After receiving praise earlier this year from industry professionals in Changhua for her initial design, she decided to continue developing swimwear products for surfers and market them internationally, Yang said.