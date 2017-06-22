DPP events to mark 30th anniversary of end of martial law

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

To mark the 30th anniversary of the lifting of martial law, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is to hold a series of events to commemorate democracy movements.

A music festival, an exhibition and a fair are to be held at the Taichung Cultural and Creative Industries Park from July 14 to July 16 to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the lifting of martial law on July 15, 1987, the DPP said yesterday.

“About one-third of Taiwanese were born after the Martial Law era. How can the generations born and raised in a free Taiwan understand the pressure and constraints of martial law? How can the generations that experienced the Martial Law era appreciate Taiwan’s [democratic] transition and younger generations?” DPP spokesman Chang Chih-hao (張志豪) said of the events’ topics.

The music festival is to feature independent artists and bands performing songs banned during the Martial Law era or that represent the period.

The exhibition is to display items banned during the Martial Law era, such as books, recordings and magazines, as well as visual and audio archives documenting democracy movements and campaigners.

A special section of the exhibition is to be dedicated to the “519 Green Movement,” a campaign against martial law launched by democracy advocate Deng Nan-jung (鄭南榕) on May 19, 1986.

At the “democracy fair,” civic groups are to showcase merchandise symbolizing democracy, as well as local products.

A depiction of a pair of uncuffed handcuffs resembling the number “30” has been designated as the logo for the activities, the DPP said.