Unique post office draws tourists to Pingtung County

Staff writer, with CNA

The coastal township of Fangshan (枋山) in Pingtung County, known primarily for its onions and mangoes, and as the hometown of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) family, now has another big draw: a post office shaped like a Chunghwa Post mailbox.

Since it opened on Oct. 14 last year, the 41st branch of the Pingtung Post Office has been a tourist attraction in the rural township thanks to its unique appearance.

Just as eye-catching are the Irwin mangoes and onions painted on the exterior walls and surroundings, which are designed to look like a beach and the ocean.

Out front is also a cartoon shrike “postal worker” character that functions as a mail collection box.

Pingtung Post Office manager Yu Su-chen (尤素珍) lauded the branch’s special features, saying it is also the nation’s first “green” post office, as it is powered by solar energy.

“[The artwork] reverses the traditional ice-cold image of post offices,” she said.

The two-employee post office, located on Provincial Highway No. 1, has solar panels installed on the roof and a “smart” information service system.

As with all post offices, the facility offers regular postal and banking services, but Yu said it has the extra benefit of helping local farmers promote their onions.