Draft curriculum guidelines may be issued next month

Staff writer, with CNA

Draft curriculum guidelines for senior-high school social studies courses are likely to be published next month and implemented in 2019 as part of the 12-year national education program, the National Academy for Educational Research (NAER) said yesterday.

The NAER is planning to hold a series of public hearings nationwide, starting in September, to collect the public’s opinions on the draft.

According to yesterday’s edition of the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper), the new set of guidelines would significantly change the way history is taught in the nation’s senior-high schools, focusing more on the history of Taiwan over the past 500 years.

While Chinese history is to be taught as part of East Asian history, world history topics are to give more attention to Taiwan’s interactions with the rest of the world, the newspaper said.

Chinese history is now being taught separately from world history.

Hung Yung-shan (洪詠善), chief of the NAER’s Research Center for Curriculum and Instruction, said that the draft has not been finalized and would be published after it has been reviewed by the Curriculum Research and Development Committee under the academy.

The academy hopes to complete the guidelines by early next year and submit them to the Ministry of Education for review, he said.