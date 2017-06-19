MOFA ‘regrets’ China’s criticism of Nicaragua

Staff writer, with CNA

The government has expressed regret over China’s protest against Nicaragua for speaking out on Taiwan’s behalf during the International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday.

Media reports said Nicaragua’s representative called on the International Labour Organization (ILO) and its members to attach importance to the rights of Taiwan’s workers.

In a later speech, a Chinese delegate lodged a protest against Nicaragua, saying that it was in violation of the “one China” principle.

The delegate also asked all ILO member countries to “stop infringing on China’s sovereignty.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday issued a statement to thank the Nicaraguan representative for speaking out in the international community for the rights Taiwanese workers.

It also expressed regret over China’s ignorance of universal and fundamental human rights by citing the “one China” principle to suppress other nations’ right to speak out for Taiwanese.

The ministry reiterated that the Republic of China government is the only one that represents 23 million Taiwanese, a fact that cannot be denied in the international community.

It called on the ILO and concerned organizations to face up to the Taiwan issue and accept Taiwan’s participation in their activities on the basis of equality and dignity.

The government’s determination to protect labor rights is unchallengeable, and it is willing to cooperate with all ILO members to protect and safeguard the universal value of labor rights, the ministry said.

Beijing has been ratcheting up pressure on Taiwan, international organizations and other nations to isolate the nation since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office a year ago.