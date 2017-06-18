Tainan mayor departs for the US to give talks

Staff writer, with CNA

Tainan Mayor William Lai (賴清德) yesterday departed for a week-long visit to the US.

Lai said earlier this week that he would visit New York, Washington and Los Angeles and deliver three speeches.

Lai is to give talks titled “Believe in Taiwan, see the future,” “Taiwan’s path to reform,” and “Taiwan’s challenges and way out” to Taiwanese expatriates during his visit.

The Tainan City Government said the mayor would also thank expatriates for their support and donations toward recovery efforts of the earthquake that hit the southern city on Feb. 6 last year and left 117 people dead.

Lai is scheduled to return on Sunday next week.

Meanwhile, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is to lead a delegation to Turin, Italy, tomorrow to light the 2017 Summer Universiade flame.

Ko is to speak at the ceremony where the flame is to be lit on Tuesday night before passing it on to Taiwan’s torch bearers, who are to pass through Naples, Italy, Bangkok and Daegu, South Korea, before arriving in Taiwan on June 29.

The torch is to make its way to Jade Mountain, Taiwan’s highest peak at 3,952m, before traveling around the nation.

Ko is also expected to meet with Italian lawmakers and the Turin mayor, and visit historic sites in the city before returning on Thursday, the Taipei City Government said.