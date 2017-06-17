Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

POLITICS

Alex Tsai moving to China

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Central Policy Committee director Alex Tsai (蔡正元) yesterday said he is leaving to serve as chairman of an automobile company based in China’s Jiangsu Province. The former lawmaker said he had told KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) earlier this year of his intention to resign and is scheduled to leave his post at the end of this month to serve as chairman of Min’an Automobile Co. The firm is a joint venture of Taiwan’s Minth Group and China’s Huai’an Development Holding Co, with paid-in capital of US$130 million. Hung on Thursday was welcomed by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Minister Zhang Zhijun (張志軍) in Nanjing, before heading to Huai’an yesterday for the company’s opening of a new energy research and development center. Hung is to address a cross-strait forum tomorrow, as well as meet with Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference chairman Yu Zhengsheng (俞正聲) while in China.

ENVIRONMENT

City expands bag program

New Taipei City is expanding its plastic shopping bag ban trial program, with 330 stores to stop selling plastic shopping bags starting next month, and 2,630 stores expected to take part by October, an official at the city’s Department of Environmental Protection said. The trial program started last month with 21 stores participating, after the Environmental Protection Administration in April announced that starting next year, all hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores may no longer offer plastic bags for free. Department section chief Sun Chung-wei (孫忠偉) said the policy would become mandatory from next year, requiring that hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores can only sell plastic bags that can be reused as certified garbage bags. Any store found to be in violation will be fined, he said.

ENTERTAINMENT

Music festival to be held

A music festival to promote the Golden Melody Awards and local music businesses is to take place in Taipei from Wednesday to Friday next week, featuring a variety of music performances, conferences and exhibitions. The festival is to feature 12 performances by solo artists and bands, as well as lectures, conferences, exhibitions, music workshops and a platform for cross-music industry collaboration, the organizers said. The annual festival attracts music industry representatives and buyers from Japan, the US and European countries, Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) said, adding that this year, to expand the festival’s reach and foster greater cooperation among Asian pop music industries, representatives and buyers from Southeast Asian nations — including Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia — have been invited to attend. The Golden Melody Awards ceremony is to be held in the Taipei Arena on Saturday next week.

DIPLOMACY

Lee thanks S African envoy

Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維) on Thursday presented outgoing South African Representative to Taiwan Musawenkosi Norman Aphane with a medal in recognition of his efforts to promote relations between the two nations. Lee thanked Aphane for his invaluable contribution to advancing cooperation in agriculture, trade and technology. Lee said he hoped Aphane would continue to help strengthen bilateral relations after he returns home. Aphane was awarded the Friendship Medal of Diplomacy in recognition of his contributions to the development of bilateral relations, the ministry said.