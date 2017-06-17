Stamp exhibition revisits the Republic of Formosa

Staff writer, with CNA

An exhibition featuring historic stamps and artifacts yesterday opened in Tainan, revisiting the five-month period of the Republic of Formosa, also known as the “Republic of Taiwan,” in 1895.

The five-day exhibition at the Old Japanese Patriotic Women’s Association building showcases 70 stamps and artifacts, including rare pieces from three stamp collections, Chunghwa Post Co said.

Historic stamps used in the Republic of Formosa have rarely been displayed publicly and only a few were on display at the World Stamp Championship Exhibition in Taipei last year, it added.

Chunghwa Post said it chose to hold the exhibition in Tainan because the southern city was the last base of the Republic of Formosa.

The exhibit also features several lectures on the history of the republic, said Chunghwa Post, which is co-organizing it with the Chinese Taipei Philatelic Federation.

The Republic of Formosa existed between the Qing Dynasty’s cession of Taiwan to the Empire of Japan in the Treaty of Shimonoseki, after it lost to Japan in the first Sino-Japanese War, and Japan’s takeover of Taiwan.

The republic was proclaimed on May 25, 1895, and ceased to exist on Oct. 21 that year, when Tainan was taken over by Japanese troops.

The republic’s flag featured a yellow tiger on a blue background.