Pork import issue hampering ties, US official says

Staff writer, with CNA

The US is revising its trade policy and advancing its relations with Taiwan, but there are still some barriers hampering progress, such as issues regarding the importation of agricultural and pork products, a US official said in Taipei on Thursday.

While some media reports have said the US trade policy is protectionist, many other countries also focus on opening markets to imports and negotiating fair agreements with their trading partners, US Department of State Office of Bilateral Trade Affairs Director Robert Manogue said.

The US attaches great importance to its Asia-Pacific trade policy, Manogue said in a keynote speech on creating a win-win trade relationship at a global trade forum held by the Importers and Exporters Association of Taipei.

“One of our goals is to promote relations with Taiwan,” Manogue said.

The US and Taiwan have a long-standing economic and trade relationship, he said, adding that bilateral ties are likely to continue to develop.

However, the two nations have to overcome obstacles in their relationship — such as issues related to Taiwan’s policy on the importation of US pork and agricultural products — and seek ways to settle these problems so the ties can be solidified, Manogue said.

He added that he hoped the US and Taiwan could collaborate in digital industries and create more jobs in digital innovation.

Taiwan bans the import of US meat products that contain traces of the leanness-enhancing feed additive ractopamine.

It relented on beef in 2012 after maximum residue limits for ractopamine in beef and pork were set by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

However, the nation maintained its “zero tolerance” policy for ractopamine in pork imports, citing lingering safety concerns and strong opposition from local pig farmers.