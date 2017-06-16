Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

RECREATION

Fulong to mark 22nd year

Fulong Beach, a seaside resort in the northeast tip, is inviting former lifeguards, staff and lunch-box sellers who worked there in 1957 to attend its 60th anniversary on Thursday next week. The Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration made the call on Tuesday and published several old photographs of the beach. The beach in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) was formerly operated by the Taiwan Railways Administration before it was transferred to the Tourism Bureau branch. The agency and Fullon Hotels and Resorts are to hold joint activities to celebrate the anniversary.

SOCIETY

Memorial road opens

A path memorializing Yanfen (鹽分) area’s literary history was unveiled in the campus of Peimen Senior Agricultural and Industrial Vocational School in Tainan’s Jiali District (佳里) on Wednesday. During the Japanese colonial period, seven renowned writers of the Taiwan New Literature movement hailed from the area that was then known as the Hokumon District.The seven are celebrated by installation art pieces and plaques that were donated by alumni and friends of the school, with the 80m path built in the shape of a paint brush, school principal Chang Fu-hsiang (張福祥) said.

COMMUNICATION

NCC approves 2G plan

The National Communications Commission (NCC) on Wednesday approved plans by Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Telecom and Far EasTone Telecommunications to use part of the bandwidth in their 4G telecom network to offer 2G services until the end of August. The approval came as part of the government’s plan to help 2G service subscribers migrate seamlessly to 4G, as the government is to revoke 2G operating licenses after they expire on June 30. As of June 2, the nation had about 145,000 active 2G users, the commission said, adding that some of them are already using 4G SIM cards on 2G mobile phones. Among the 145,000 2G service subscribers, about 100,000 are individual account holders, it said.

HEALTH

Turkeys culled in Yunlin

A total of 1,811 turkeys were culled at a poultry farm in Yunlin County yesterday after it was found to be infected with the avian flu virus, the county’s Animal and Plant Disease Control Center said. The type of avian flu virus remained to be confirmed, the center said, adding that more than 50 turkeys died at the farm over the past three days. The center said there were sporadic cases at the farm early this month, but the owner did not report them to the authorities, failing to recognize the severity of the situation.

ENVIRONMENT

Temple cuts incense burners

Lungshan Temple (龍山寺) yesterday announced that it will reduce the number of incense burners from three to one starting today, in an effort to curb PM2.5 particulate emissions. The move means that worshipers will only have to burn one incense stick instead of placing several of them in different burners during their visits, effectively reducing the release of PM2.5 pollutants, temple authorities said. Worshipers will be advised to place their incense in the main burner for Guanyin, the goddess of mercy, before starting their visit during peak times, the temple said.