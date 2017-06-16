Aerotropolis review must be expanded, campaigners say

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

Environmental review of the Taoyuan Aerotropolis project should be expanded to include all areas affected by proposed land expropriation, land rights advocates said yesterday in a protest outside the Environmental Protection Administration in Taipei.

More than a dozen demonstrators shouted slogans accusing Taoyuan International Airport Corp of “cutting corners” in its application materials.

“When the government discusses benefits, they refer to the entire project area, but in applying for environmental review, they are seeking to downplay and limit the scope to be considered by limiting it to the runway itself,” Aerotropolis Anti-forced Eviction Alliance member Tien Chi-feng (田奇峰) said.

“If they were using ordinary land expropriation procedures, the runway area would be the scope of what is affected, but they are planning on using zone expropriation affecting more than 4,000 hectares, and that area should be included as well,” Tian said.

Rather than directly acquiring land for a planned third runway for Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, government plans call for zone expropriation, which would also reshuffle neighboring land to facilitate development in an Aerotropolis “egg white” district planned around the runway “egg yolk,” Tien said.

The necessity of zone expropriation has been controversial, with Tien saying that directly purchasing or trading for required land would reduce the affect area.

“Application materials for zone expropriation and ordinary expropriation should be completely different, but they are attempting to use ordinary expropriation materials,” Taiwan Association for Human Rights housing specialist Lin Yen-tung (林彥彤).

“The report states that [the project] will need 3.95 million cubic meters of soil for the project, but does not state where the soil is supposed to come from and how related dust pollution during transportation will be addressed,” he said, adding that there was also no discussion of the area’s geology and waterways.