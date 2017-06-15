Taipei departments failing to cooperate: Mayor Ko Wen-je

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

“A major problem with the Taipei City Government is that its departments divide duties, but do not cooperate,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday.

Ko made the remarks at a meeting with borough wardens of Neihu District (內湖).

Gangqian Borough (港墘) Warden Wei Ching-chen (魏景城) said that he had proposed widening Gangqian Road between Zhouzi Street and Ruiguang Road to relieve heavy traffic and that Taipei Deputy Mayor Charles Lin (林欽榮) had agreed to complete the construction before the end of this year.

Wei asked about the progress of the plan and whether the city government would keep its promise.

The Taipei Department of Public Works’ New Construction Office said the plan was being handled by the Traffic Engineering Office, which has not delivered it for urban design review.

However, the Taipei Department of Urban Development said that as that section of road is part of a Neihu Technology Park build-operate-transfer project, the Taipei Department of Economic Development should urge the construction company that won the bid to send a construction plan for urban design review.

Ko attributed the slow progress to the departments’ failures.

Residents only want the construction to be finished as soon as possible, Ko said, adding that he has requested that the Department of Economic Development ask the construction firm to send its plan for review as soon as possible and that the New Construction Office begin work as soon as the plan is approved.

The city government has planned 24 meetings for Ko to discuss issues with the city’s 456 borough wardens, of which yesterday’s meeting — held with 19 borough wardens — was the 18th.