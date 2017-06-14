Vet warns dog owners to be aware of tick infection

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

Dog owners should beware of ticks that can infect pets with canine ehrlichiosis, Taichung-based veterinarian Lin Chen-jou (林辰柔) said.

Dogs roll in grass and mud, which are common habitats for germs and insects, including ticks, Lin said, adding that dogs that habitually bite their paws or scratch their ears could have ticks.

Owners should check their dogs for ticks every week, especially dogs exhibiting such behaviors, as ticks often hide in the folds of the ears, the neck or between the digits of the paws, Lin said.

Ticks are a vector of Rickettsiaceae, a bacterial genus that causes canine ehrlichiosis, Lin said.

Symptoms for acute canine ehrlichiosis include fever, fatigue, red eyes and poor appetite within two weeks of infection.

While a dog’s immune system could suppress ehrlichiosis, the disease can chip away at the animal’s health for months or years of asymptomatic infection.

Weakened, an infected canine that undergoes surgery or receives a vaccine might suffer nosebleeds, anemia, kidney diseases or epilepsy, at which point treatment options are limited, Lin said.

Last year, 2,064 dogs were tested for ehrlichiosis, with one in 10 infected.

Owners should have their dogs’ blood tested for ehrlichiosis when the animal receives vaccination, so that infected dogs can be treated before it is too late, Lin said.

When a tick is not properly removed, its mouth parts can remain hooked in the flesh, continuing to pump secretions into the dog, which can lead to infectious growths, she said.