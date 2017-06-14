PANAMA SWITCHES SIDES: Group urges Tsai to acknowledge ‘1992 consensus’

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) should revise her China policy and acknowledge the so-called “1992 consensus” if she wants to keep Taiwan from losing more diplomatic allies and stimulate economic growth, the Taiwan Competitiveness Forum said yesterday.

Tsai refuses to accept the “1992 consensus” and therefore failed Beijing’s “test” of her stance on cross-strait relations, setting off a domino effect, with Panama cutting its diplomatic ties after Sao Tome and Principe severed official exchanges with Taipei last year, said Hsieh Ming-hui (謝明輝), chief executive of the academic think tank known for its pro-unification stance.

The “1992 consensus” — a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) admitted making up in 2000 — refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese government that both sides acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

The US has entered a honeymoon period with Beijing, Hsieh said, calling on Tsai to also adjust her China policy to avoid the continued sidelining of Taiwan by the international community.

Hsieh said Tsai’s “new situation, new questionnaire, new model” perspective on cross-strait relations is “hollow.”

However, he praised Tainan Mayor William Lai (賴清德) for saying he feels an “affinity toward China and he loves Taiwan,” and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming’s (柯建銘) proposal to remove portions in the DPP’s charter advocating Taiwanese independence.

Nations skeptical of China’s “One Belt, One Road” infrastructure development initiative have either joined or agreed to cooperate with the China-led investment plan, he said, urging the Tsai administration not to adopt a quixotic mind-set by attempting to antagonize the initiative with its “new southbound policy.”