PANAMA SWITCHES SIDES: Panamanian students may be affected by cut

Staff writer, with CNA

There are 191 Panamanians studying in Taiwan, and they could be affected by Panama’s severance of diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

Taiwan announced the termination of diplomatic ties after Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela announced that Panama was establishing diplomatic ties with China.

Department of International and Cross-strait Education Deputy Director-General Rebecca Lan (藍先茜) said the 191 students are enrolled at about 20 universities in Taiwan, with 104 pursuing degrees and 87 studying Chinese, adding that 59 are on government scholarships.

Panamanian students who pay for their studies would be allowed to stay, she said.

Twelve Taiwanese are on Panamanian government scholarships, receiving stipends of US$900 per month, the ministry said, adding that they departed for Panama in March for 10 months

The ministry said it would ask the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate with the Panamanian government on whether the Taiwanese students would be allowed to complete their studies or be forced to return home early.

National Tsing Hua University said it has four Panamanian students.

If the foreign ministry cuts their scholarships, the university said it would seek funds from alumni or other sources to help them stay in Taiwan to complete their studies.

The other two — a graduate student pursuing a master’s degree and a senior — are to complete their studies this semester and the severance of ties would not affect them, it added.