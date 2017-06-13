Chopper wreckage moved to air force headquarters

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The wreckage of the helicopter that carried late documentary film director Chi Po-lin (齊柏林) was yesterday transported to Air Force Command Headquarters in Taipei’s Songshan District (松山), as the Aviation Safety Council continued its investigation of the crash on Saturday that killed Chi, his assistant and the pilot.

The helicopter, owned and operated by Emerald Pacific Airlines, crashed in Hualien as Chi was filming a sequel to his film Beyond Beauty: Taiwan from Above (看見台灣).

The 2013 film, which won best documentary at the 50th Golden Horse Awards, has helped raise awareness about the massive damage done to the environment by excessive development.

The air force brought the bodies of Chi, his assistant Chen Kuan-chi (陳冠齊) and pilot Chang Chi-kuang (張志光) back to Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport), after which they were delivered to a mortuary in the city.

The helicopter wreckage was brought back by truck to help air force command investigators determine the cause of the accident.

Air force investigator Lee Pao-kang (李寶康) said in an interview that the council has obtained some information from Chi’s aerial camera and has secured data gathered from low-altitude surveillance radar, which are to be analyzed by specialists at the council.

“We are still in the process of collecting all the facts and have yet to arrive at the analysis stage. I cannot answer any questions regarding the cause of the crash at this point,” Lee said.

Witnesses have said that no smoke was coming from the helicopter before the crash, Lee said.

Asked if this means that the council would rule out the possibility that the helicopter exploded or its engine caught fire while it was still in the air, Lee said that the investigation would take into account all factors regardless of speculation.

As to media reports that all three bodies were found leaning toward the left side of the helicopter, Lee said that the council would have experts determine how the crash might have occurred based on the injuries sustained by the victims and their possible seating positions before the crash.

Regarding the allegation that the aircraft might have been damaged by a malicious third party, Lee said it is too early to make that determination.

However, the council would investigate if the helicopter was overweight when it crashed, Lee said, adding that it has not yet determined the weight of Chi’s cameras and other items on board.

Lee said that the wreckage of the helicopter would be analyzed by the council’s experts as well as specialists sent by the manufacturers of the aircraft and its engine.

The council is to spend eight months to a year investigating the causes of the crash, Lee said, adding that it would have to follow administrative procedures in the investigation.

Because the helicopter was not equipped with either a flight data recorder or a cockpit voice recorder, the council would have to identify the cause of the crash by examining the wreckage, weather information and data recorded on the radar system, Lee added.

Although a fire following the crash destroyed the helicoper’s fuselage, its rotor and tail are relatively intact, the council said.

There was fog inside the dashboard and burn marks on the engine, it said, adding that the wreckage must first undergo special treatment before the investigation can proceed.