CAL signs declaration to prevent wildlife trafficking

Staff writer, with CNA

China Airlines (CAL), the nation’s largest carrier, last week signed a declaration in Mexico to join international efforts to prevent illegal wildlife trafficking.

CAL chairman Ho Nuan-hsuan (何煖軒) signed the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce’s Buckingham Palace Declaration at an annual general meeting of the International Air Transport Association.

CAL is one of 38 carriers and the first Taiwanese airline to sign the declaration.

The airline is to work with its peers and the government to help prevent the illegal trafficking and transportation of wildlife, Ho said.

CAL has made several efforts to participate in international environmental actions, Ho said.

On Dec. 1, 2014, it banned the transportation of shark fins and the sale of dishes involving protected species at affiliated restaurants, Ho said.

Other members of the task force signed the declaration last year in the UK, committing to developing information-sharing or data systems so the transportation sector receives timely information about suspected illegal wildlife trade.

Signatories are also committed to developing a secure system that enables them to pass on information about suspected wildlife trade to law enforcement agencies.