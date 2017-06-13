Military police motorbike platoon may return: sources

By Aaron Tu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Military Police Command motorcycle platoon might participate in this year’s National Day celebration, Ministry of National Defense sources said.

The command’s hiring of motorcycle instructors in March and April has caused speculation the platoon would be making a comeback after it was disbanded in 2012.

The military police was able to retain some vehicles by downgrading the company to a platoon following general downsizing.

While the platoon is expected to conduct normal duties, such as directing traffic or clearing the way for foreign dignitaries, they are also expected to “ride and shoot” if necessary.

The instructors were hired to maintain platoon members’ skills as they are still expected to escort foreign dignitaries and appear at important military functions, the ministry said.

Groups have called for the ministry to reinstate the platoon to a full company, as it was largely considered the “face” of the military police.

Unnamed officials from the command said they have campaigned to reinstate the platoon to company strength, although the ministry has yet to issue orders related to their request.

Meanwhile, the command has cooperated with the ministry’s Chinese-language Youth Daily News to produce a short video of platoon members riding in Taipei and on highways along the nation’s north coast, receiving positive reviews from netizens.

The platoon was ostensibly conducting routine maintenance to keep their motorcycles in peak condition.