No ruling on foundations until KMT chair handover

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

The Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee might determine that four foundations established by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) are affiliated to the party, which it would act on after party chairperson-elect Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) assumes leadership of the party, the committee said yesterday.

The committee might establish a link between the KMT and the Minsheng Development Foundation, the Minchuan Foundation, the Mintsu Foundation and the National Development Foundation, which might also lead to changes in their organizational structure, committee spokeswoman Shih Chin-fang (施錦芳) said.

“Leadership changes at the foundations following the upcoming KMT chairperson transition will be observed before determining whether [the foundations] should be recognized as [KMT-] affiliated organizations,” Shih said.

In the past, KMT leadership changes have caused changes in the foundations’ organizational structure, she said.

The KMT established the Minsheng foundation in 1978, which in 2015 received a NT$90 million (US$2.98 million at the current exchange rate) donation from Hsinyutai Co (欣裕台) — a holding company that the committee has concluded was a KMT affiliate founded using illegally obtained assets.

The other three foundations were founded with another NT$90 million donation made by Hsinyutai in September 2015 during former KMT chairman Eric Chu’s (朱立倫) term.

The foundations’ offices are in the KMT headquarters in Taipei and KMT Secretary-General Mo Tien-hu (莫天虎) is the chairman of the National Development Foundation, while KMT Administration Committee director Chiu Da-chan (邱大展) is the chairman of the other three foundations, suggesting an apparent connection between the party and the foundations.

The committee has held hearings to find links between the KMT and the foundations, and it is planning to recognize the foundations as KMT affiliates without further hearings, local media reported.

Shih said the committee has yet to conclude that the foundations are linked to the KMT, as the party has denied any connection with them and said they are operating independently even though they were founded with KMT money.

The foundations would be asked to return a total of NT$180 million if they are determined to be KMT affiliates.

The party has appealed the committee’s recognition of Hsinyutai as a party affiliate and a court has yet to decide on the matter.

Priority would be given to other cases, including the KMT’s links to the Broadcasting Corporation of China and the Central Motion Picture Corp, as well as a case involving the KMT’s acquisition of land in Taipei’s Wenshan District (文山), Shih said.

Meanwhile, the committee is to hold an internal meeting today to review the KMT’s misappropriation and sales of national properties during its one-party rule.

The party might be ordered today to return the profits it made selling appropriated properties, Shih said.

The committee has estimated that the KMT made between NT$800 million and NT$900 million selling the properties.