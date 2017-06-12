Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Tropical storm forms

A depression in the South China Sea developed into a tropical storm yesterday afternoon, but the system will not affect Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said. Tropical Storm Merbok, the second in this year’s typhoon season, is moving north-northwest at 21kph and is expected to make landfall in southern China’s Guangdong Province, the bureau said. Although Merbok is unlikely to affect Taiwan, its periphery is forecast to bring showers to central and southern Taiwan today and tomorrow, the bureau said. Meanwhile, the bureau said the mercury in Chiayi soared to 36.2°C at 12:47pm yesterday, the highest recorded in the county this year. Five other places also saw their highest temperatures for the year, with 35.8°C recorded in New Taipei City’s Banciao (板橋), 34.3°C in Tainan, 34.2°C in Kaohsiung, 33.4°C in Yilan and 33.6°C in Yilan County’s Suao (蘇澳), bureau data showed.

SOCIETY

Coast guard conducts drill

The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) on Saturday conducted a drill off Keelung, which included a simulated anti-terrorism exercise at sea. The CGA said the drill is conducted every two years and this year the focus was on drugs, anti-terrorism, recovering hijacked vessels and sea rescue. Special forces abseiled from helicopters onto a ship to rescue “hostages.” The drill was held in conjunction with the navy, air force and National Airborne Service Corps, and involved 1,672 personnel, 16 ships and five helicopters. Before boarding a CGA ship, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) praised coast guard officials at a ceremony held at Keelung Harbor for their role in a seizure of 689kg of heroin, the largest drugs seizure in years.

TRANSPORTATION

Japan railway fan honored

A Japanese railway fan was honored as “a friend of Taiwan’s railways” at a celebration to mark the 130th anniversary of the Taiwan Railways Administration in Taipei on Friday. Yoshiyuki Kekke, 64, has visited Taiwan more than 300 times over the past 37 years, spending more than NT$5.5 million (US$182,676) on the trips. Kekke, who was born in Tokyo in 1953, joined a railway club while at university and researched the development of the railway system in Japan, including routes and trains. He works for a Japanese company that publishes railway publications. He said he has ridden trains in Australia, as well as other Asian and European countries, but Taiwan is still his favorite travel destination. He first visited Taiwan in 1980 to visit a friend, he said. He described Taiwanese as friendly and said the railway scenery is similar to that of Japan’s. Describing Taiwan as being like his second home, Kekke said he plans to move to Taiwan after he retires.

TRAVEL

Japan No. 1 destination

Interest in Japan remains high among Taiwanese tourists, partly because of the depreciation of the yen, according to international travel site kayak.com. Of the 10 most-searched travel destinations worldwide among Taiwanese users in the first five months of the year, the top three were Tokyo, Osaka and Okinawa, a report compiled by the firm said. The report also revealed a growing interest in Southeast Asian destinations such as Malaysia’s Kota Kinabalu and Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City. In the category of long-haul travel destinations, the cities of Los Angeles, New York and London were the three most popular, according to the report.