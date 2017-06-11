Taipei to charge fees for impounded bicycles: officials

Staff writer, with CNA

Taipei is to charge towing and storage fees for impounded bicycles from next year, the Taipei Department of Transportation announced on Thursday.

From the first day of next year, people would have to pay a NT$100 towing fee per bike and a storage fee of NT$25 per 12 hours, department Commissioner Chang Jer-yang (張哲揚) said.

No storage fee would be levied if an impounded bike is reclaimed within one hour of towing, Chang said.

Because bicycles do not have license plates, it is impossible to fine owners for illegal parking, but this is overcome by charging fees, the department said.

The three tow yards for bikes in Taipei are in the parking areas of Long Men Junior High School in Daan District (大安) and Wan Hua Junior High School in Wanhua District (萬華), and the Fuyuan storage yard in Songshan District (松山), officials said.

Each towed bicycle would be photographed and barcoded, and people who want to reclaim their vehicles would have to show an ID card and the key for the bike lock, they said.

Any bicycles left unclaimed at a storage yard for more than one month would be disposed of by the Taipei Department of Environmental Protection and put up for public auction three months after public notification, the department said.

There are 13 locations where bicycles parked illegally are removed, including the Technology Building, Dongmen, Daan, Guting, Zhongshan Junior High School and Yuanshan metro stations, and the No. 1 exit of the Taipower Building MRT station, it said.

Others are on Roosevelt Road Sec 4, Songshan Railway Station, Daxue community in Daan District, Wanhua District Office, the eastern side of Roosevelt Road and Heping E Road Sec 2, Lane 118.